First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires Shares of 89,990 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,446,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.75. The firm has a market cap of $416.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

