First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,614,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,223,000. Williams Companies makes up 1.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 1,798,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

