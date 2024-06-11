First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,222,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.