First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $78.51 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,509,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 985,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,490,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,232. The company has a market cap of $353.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

