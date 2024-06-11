First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. 2,427,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,940. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.