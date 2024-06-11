First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases Shares of 333,772 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,045. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

