First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 279,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 85,854 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,495. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 120,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.67%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.