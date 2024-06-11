First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFA remained flat at $19.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.