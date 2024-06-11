First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.16

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 40178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 242,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

