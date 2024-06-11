First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.16

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.12, with a volume of 40178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
