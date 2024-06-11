Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Flare has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $27.33 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,606,425,058 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,606,425,058.448296 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02777975 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $24,127,909.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

