Foursixthree Capital LP Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Foursixthree Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,325 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 15.1% of Foursixthree Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foursixthree Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 952,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 30.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

