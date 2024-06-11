Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 479,379 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,960,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479,379 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 479,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,451 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

