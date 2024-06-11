Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 160,064 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BorgWarner worth $50,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 41,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

