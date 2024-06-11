Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $86,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 189,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.21. 125,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

