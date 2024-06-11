Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $115.02 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 483,163 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.55% of SM Energy worth $115,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 366,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,968. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

