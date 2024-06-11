Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $95.70 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Caesars Entertainment worth $95,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,206. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

