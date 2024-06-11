Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 16,399 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of MSCI worth $53,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 412,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in MSCI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 44,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.28. 321,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

