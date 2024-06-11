Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 252,665 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,665 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. 2,606,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

