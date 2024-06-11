Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 653,950 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,252,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653,950 shares during the period. KBR accounts for 1.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $180,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. 216,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

