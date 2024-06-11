FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $95.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTAI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

