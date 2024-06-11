Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CFO Sells $379,830.50 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.90. 417,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.