Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,167,000 after buying an additional 65,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mosaic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 4,447,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,170. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

