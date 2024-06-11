Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.54 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after purchasing an additional 562,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,343,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $537.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

