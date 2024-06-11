Garner Asset Management Corp Has $914,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,149.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 39,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.