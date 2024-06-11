Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,005 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.32. 2,948,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

