Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 677 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. 1,312,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

