GateToken Price Hits $8.18 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00012271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $762.30 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,743.98 or 1.00147930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,210,507 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,213,424.15902792 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.33287302 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,332,938.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

