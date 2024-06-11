GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 895 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $22,303.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,893. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.21.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

