Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,350 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.94% of Gentherm worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,593. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,200 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

