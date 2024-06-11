GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$62.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.22.

