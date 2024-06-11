Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,182. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

