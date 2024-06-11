Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 2.8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 367,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,847,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 157,706 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Globalstar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

