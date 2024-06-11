Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 88,748 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GBDC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,885. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

