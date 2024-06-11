Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

BABA traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

