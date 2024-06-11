Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 525.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.41. 2,933,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.57. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

