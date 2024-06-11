Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $10,566,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 124,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 573,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $44.98. 12,739,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.