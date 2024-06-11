Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. 8,676,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,621,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

