Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.85. 1,002,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.