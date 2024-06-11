Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.59. The stock has a market cap of $464.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

