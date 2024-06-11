Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 7.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 195,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,237,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Groupon Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

