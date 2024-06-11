GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 9.7%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 207,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 790,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $0.58.
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
