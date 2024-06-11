Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Decreased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $300,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.14. 780,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,694. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

