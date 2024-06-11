Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Mary Ann Mcgarry Buys 4,998 Shares

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of GHLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The firm has a market cap of $896.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Guild Holdings has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHLD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.