GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.97 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000810 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

