Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

