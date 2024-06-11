Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 5,506 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 264,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.31 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

