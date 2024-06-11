Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP traded down $8.69 on Tuesday, reaching $396.99. 36,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,506. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.74.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.