Hancock Whitney Corp Has $5.32 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,314.91. 16,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,388. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $764.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,231.03. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.