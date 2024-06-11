Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.29. 97,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

