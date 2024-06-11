Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Unum Group worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,225,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UNM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,167,595 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

